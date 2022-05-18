DELTAREX-G AS FRONT-LINE TREATMENT FOR EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER SHOWS HEARTENING RESULTS
First woman to receive DeltaRex-G as front-line treatment has no evidence of cancer recurrence.
The first woman to ever receive DeltaRex-G as front-line treatment for breast cancer may have passed the litmus test on the efficacy of DeltaRex-G in preventing cancer recurrence.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Dr. Erlinda Maria Gordon, 818-726-3278, egordon@sarcomaoncology.com
— Don A Brigham, PhD
Who: A 75 year old woman with early-stage breast cancer is the first woman to ever receive DeltaRex-G as front-line treatment. DeltaRex-G was created over a decade ago by local scientist Dr. Erlinda Maria Gordon. It is ONLY available at the Cancer Center of Southern California in Santa Monica CA.
This Medicine has passed phase 2 trials and is approved by the FDA for compassionate use. Unlike chemotherapy, there are no major side effects with this drug.
Upon USFDA Use Authorization, the patient who refused chemotherapy, received 48 doses of DeltaRex-G over 5 months as front-line treatment without any untoward reactions, no loss of hair, no bone marrow suppression, and the cancer has not returned 1 1/2 years later.
The interim results of the Expanded Access Program of Aveni Foundation will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual meetings in Washington DC on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM-6:30 PM EST, Poster Board Number: W-230; Category: Cancer – Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy; Disease Focus: Cancer Solid Tumors, and the results are published in Molecular Therapy, Volume 30 No 4S1, 2022, p 514-515.
DeltaRex-G is supplied by the Aveni Foundation, a public charity founded by Dr. Gordon, that raises money through generous benefactors to make the medicine. It is not available through drug or insurance companies.
Thank you for considering sharing the story of the first woman who may have passed the litmus test on the efficacy of DeltaRex-G as front-line therapy for early-stage breast cancer. Her story will raise awareness about the successes of DeltaRex-G and how it may revolutionize future cancer treatment.
Erlinda M Gordon
Sarcoma Oncology Center
