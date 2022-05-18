Escape Mocktails Offers Over 30 Different Diverse and Fun Non-Alcoholic Beverage Alternatives
This non-alcoholic beverage company recently released more non-alcoholic flavors to complete their full line of products that perfectly matches the taste of alcohol, minus the effects. Escape Mocktails also added dealcoholized wine from Spain.
The non-alcoholic beverage industry has witnessed incredible growth. This trend has increased more to provide healthier options to consumers. Now, those who do not drink alcohol can have a larger variety of flavors and options to choose from.
Non-alcoholic beverages are not only a healthier alternative to alcoholic drinks, but are a way for the social person to still drink, without the effects of a hangover. Escape Mocktails provides options for those who want to be more mindful of their drink options. Escape Mocktails is a non-alcoholic beverage company that produces drinks specially crafted to mimic the taste of the customer’s favorite drinks, but without the alcohol. For those who used to drink a whiskey and soda after a long day of work, reach for a non-alcholic whiskey. When going out with the girls for drinks, now people can have tasty non-alcoholic options and still feel social. Also, the consumer doesn't have to worry about having a hangover in the morning to taking an Uber home.
Escape Mocktails have worked tirelessly to develop a diverse line of over 30 non-alcoholic spirts, mocktails, and liqueurs for the sober curious and non-alcoholic drinkers. They have the largest selection of beverages so far. Their category of non-alcoholic spirits include: bourbon, cognac, gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey. Some favorite mocktails include: Cadillac Margarita, Mojito and Manhattan. For after dinner sipping or for something sweet, some of our liqueurs include the Amaretto, Toasted Hazelnut, Lemoncello, and Coconut Rum. Not only does Escape Mocktails have a non- alcoholic tequila, but they have a chocolate peanut butter tequila. The same goes with their whiskey products. There are 6 varieties of whiskeys including a whiskey and bourbon blend, single malt blend, churro whiskey flavor and our co-founder’s favorite, the Cinnamon Fire Whiskey. Each one of the products has a premium taste profile and some have the heat to mimic the burn of an alcoholic drink.
With summer coming, some non-alcoholic favorites of Escape Mocktails would be the non-alcoholic Gin, Gin and Tonic, Cadillac Margarita, Elderflower Liqueur, Lemoncello Liqueur and the Mojito Mocktail.
Adding to the product line, Escape Mocktails just added some dealcoholized wine from Spain. The wine is non-alcoholic and comes in a sparkling, white and red variety.
Escape Mocktails offers a diverse variety of drinks with a variety of flavors. Presently, Escape Mocktails has over 30 non-alcoholic beverages- the largest selection of non-alcoholic beverages, including spirits, mocktails and liqueurs. Customers can still enjoy a tasty drink and have expressed their love of the non-alcoholic beverage as it reminds them of an alcoholic drink, without the harmful effects.
This company is a family business that has spanned over twenty years, as the 4th generation currently runs the reputable beverage company. The company is run by a father-daughter team, Talley and Peter, who have worked together to create a non-alcoholic brand, as well as an array of drinkable products. The duo complements themselves well as the father, Peter, handles the business side while Talley handles the creative side. Escape Mocktails has gone on to formulate beverages for large grocery store chains all the way down to small start-ups, creating fun flavors like the renowned peach and mango flavored energy drinks with their company Big Brands.
