Sober October is Coming Soon
In only a few days, it will be Sober October. Sober October is a time to pause drinking alcohol for the month and rethink the amount of alcohol consumed. A lot of people are ditching alcohol in order to live their best lives, be healthier, and happier. It's actually estimated that about 30% of the US popular skips out on alcohol altogether. Drinking may seem like such a cultural and social staple, but it doesn't have to be.
If your drinking has been getting a little out of control or if you just want to press pause for awhile, now is the time to get ready for Sober October. Think about dancing the night away at a friend’s without wondering if anything embarrassing is up on social media, or going to dinner with a friend and not ordering a few glasses of wine, or what it’s like not to feel hung over and slow in the morning. If all this sounds good, then it may be time to consider going sober for awhile. It’s okay to think about not drinking alcohol. Start by setting a day to go sober and see how it goes. Being sober curious may be the best thing ever.
During Sober October, discover more interesting ways to hang out with friends. Going to a bar can be fun, but doesn’t it get a little old sometimes? Think of some ways to be creative about spending time with friends. Being sober curious in a supportive group of people could lead to some really exciting adventures and deeper connections. Friends may also want to join in on the sober curious life. Instead of a night drinking, try something like an indoor skydiving girls night out or throw a game night where everyone has to bring their best mocktail and healthy food dish. It may be more fun to be together since the times with friends is enjoyed with more of a clear head and alcohol free.
There are some delicious drinks that are alcohol free. While being sober curious, try out drinks that taste good. A non-alcoholic beer, in a cold glass bottle, may be similar to drinking an alcoholic version. Try to trick your brain into thinking it’s drinking. Julia Chester, professor of psychological sciences at Purdue University says, “ You can mimic what’s happening in your brain by creating a drink that basically shared all the attributes of the drink that you like, with the absence of alcohol. This will remind your brain and you of feeling good drinking…but without the alcohol.”
Escape Mocktails, a non-alcoholic spirits company, created beverages that mimic the taste of alcohol. Their alcohol free Cinnamon Whiskey, tastes a lot like the popular alcoholic hot cinnamon whiskey. But, Escape Mocktail’s blend is alcohol free, which is also hangover free. BevMo has a good selection of alcohol free drink options like alcohol free wine, beer and spirits. Popular beer companies like Lagunitas and Golden Road Brewery has alcohol free beer that tastes pretty darn good.
When alcohol is part of your life, it’s easy to skip the gym with a hangover from the night before. Alcohol also slows metabolism. By cutting out alcohol for a little while, it may be easier to see healthy progress. When health is a goal, other things like eating healthy and feeling better just falls into place.
Another great benefit of being alcohol free is that it allows for experiences to be felt in a new way. Although it seems like alcohol takes the edge off of some bigger social events, like weddings or holidays, it’s more fun to experience all of it sober. Alcohol is not needed to have a good time. Not to mention, cutting out alcohol may even help avoid getting in the middle of family drama.
With Sober October days away, it's time to live an alcohol free life. This October may be the month to make that change.
Natalie Jones
Natalie Jones
Escape Mocktails
