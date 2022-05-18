Amazon Aid Foundation’s Cleaner Gold Network Summit Presents A Conversation with Célia Xakriabá
The summit on May 26 will include a discussion with indigenous leader Célia Xakriabá about the status of gold mining in Brazil and breakout sessions for action.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Aid’s Cleaner Gold Network, which fosters collaboration & energizing action to transform the gold industry & protect the Amazon, will hold its summit on Thursday, May 26 (8 AM San Francisco/10 AM Lima/11 AM New York/Noon Rio de Janeiro/16:00 London). The summit will open with a recorded poem read by Xiye Bastida, followed by a discussion with indigenous leader Célia Xakriabá about the status of gold mining in Brazil. The summit will also include three breakout rooms for super-charged conversations focused on Artisanal Small-Scale Gold mining, the intersection of advocacy and policy, and the role of artists to mobilize and inspire activism to protect the Amazon.
The Cleaner Gold Network Summit is free to attend with advance registration.
Célia Xakriabá, of the Xakriabá people of Brazil, is an activist, and a member of the National League of Indigenous Women. She works on multiple fronts, as a representative of indigenous peoples and women, and as a lecturer and parliamentary aide to Áurea Carolina. She holds a master’s degree in Sustainable Development from University of Brasilia and Is currently studying for a doctorate in Anthropology from the Federal University of Minas Gerais. She also has a podcast on Globoplay dealing with indigenous issues. She is also currently running for a seat in the Brazilian Congress. Célia will be interviewed by journalist and producer Charles Lyons, who has worked in the Amazon on articles and news segments.
Breakout Sessions:
The industry Breakout Room will focus on the questions: What is “Cleaner Gold” and who decides? The conversation will continue the process of gathering diverse perspectives by reviewing highlights from the previous summit including the crowdsourced criteria developed for “Cleaner Gold.” Together participants will examine a survey designed to gather information about artisanal and small-scale gold mining happening in the Amazon, refine the criteria and scope of the survey, and agree on a plan for circulating it to reach the most people possible. Moderated by Cecilia Echeverri and Christina Miller.
Artists are interpreters, connecting powerful ideas through various mediums that can create understanding and inspire change. With guidance from two Peruvian artists, Robertho Paredes and Henry Ortiz, this breakout session, moderated by Maisie McNeice and Jessie Nagel, explores how artists can raise awareness about the impact of climate change and keep traditions alive through exchange of knowledge and skills. This session targets people looking to deepen their creative activism, interested in the power of cross-cultural and multidisciplinary collaboration, who seek to build bridges between science and art, and want to inspire change through awareness and creativity. During this breakout room participants will be introduced to the 2022 Art & Science residency programme with details on how to apply. Artist Lindsay Schmittle will be in the breakout room for a short Q&A about her experience during a recent residency.
Achieving change means turning abstract ideas into concrete actions. This working session, moderated by Charlie Espinosa and Andrea Hill, will discuss ways to conduct effective advocacy and influence policy. Participants are invited to bring experience and ideas, because this session will lay the foundation for the CGN community through the rest of the year. The outcome will be a timeline for advocacy activities.
Amazon Aid Foundation’s Cleaner Gold Network seeks to engage in a multi-initiative approach to raise awareness and promote solutions for illicit and unregulated gold mining in the Amazon. The strength of the Cleaner Gold Network is the alliance of consumers, scientists, artists, educators, indigenous communities, NGOs, and companies from the gold sector committed to protecting the Amazon.
