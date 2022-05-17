Division I Collegiate Baseball Brian Nicolas Made First Conference Team
Division I Collegiate Baseball Brian Nicolas Made First Conference Team
Play and work Hard”LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegiate Baseball Player Brian Nicolas who is from langhorne PA and who is currently playing in the MEAC Collegiate Baseball League has made first team conference along with other players for Coppin State University. Nicolas is playing Division 1 baseball for Coppin State University under the baseball director of Coach Sherman Reed.
Nicolas#28 is a Infielder who played 3B for Division I Coppin State University. Nicolas was a middle infielder with the Quakertown Blazers for the 2021 summer season. Nicolas height is 5’8, weighs 185, who throws R/Hits R and is a Senior academically, but has two years left to play baseball in accordance with NCAA rules due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic NCAA new regulation on player extension play time eligibility.
Nicolas started playing baseball at the age of 9 in Langhorne, PA Little League. Nicolas started his college Baseball career at Bryant University in Smithfield, RI., in the Spring of 2019. Nicolas transferred to Coppin State University which is a Division I Baseball program located in Baltimore Maryland for the 2021 fall academic year and will be played in the 2022 Spring baseball season. Brian has been an immediate impact player for the Coppin State University Baseball program this spring. 278 Batting Avg./4 Home Runs/24 RBI/32 Hits.
Brian Nicolas has received recognition for his baseball performance this baseball spring through the MEAC league. (https://meacsports.com/news/2022/3/19/meac-baseball-recap-march-19_2.aspx). According to the MEAC press release “Brian Nicolas hit a pair of home runs and Eimir Perez slugged a grand slam as Coppin State defeated Delaware State 10-7 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Blandair Park.” video link (https://youtu.be/60SYjxiicVk)
During the 2021 Summer Baseball Collegiate League Nicolas and others were selected to the 2021 ACBL All Star Collegiate game. The team was announced on Thursday July 15, 2021 at the ACBL team website. All of the pitchers and position player reserves were selected through a combination of player ballot selections and choices made by the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League Commissioner's Office. Summer video link (https://youtu.be/IW8_gSF0cSc).
Brian Nicolas has a strong faith in God. His favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13 (I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me). He is currently asking that the people of God will pray and continue to pray for him as he continues his baseball career. For more information on Brian Nicolas visit.
Click here to watch Brian Nicolas 2021 Collegiate Baseball Highlights.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC): Norfolk State will host the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Baseball Championship on Thursday through Saturday at Marty L. Miller Field. Friday’s games will be streamed live for free on HBCUGo. Saturday’s championship game(s) will be streamed live, for free, both on HBCUGo and on the MEAC Digital Network on YouTube. The teams to participate are Coppin State, Delaware State, Norfolk State, and East Shore Maryland.
For more information on The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) visit (https://meacsports.com/splash.aspx?id=splash_1146&path=baseball).
Brian Nicolas 2022 Collegial Baseball Opening weekend