Province Proclaims Sexual Violence Awareness Week

May 16 to 20 has been declared Sexual Violence Awareness Week in Saskatchewan to bring increased understanding to the issue of human trafficking across the province.

"The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to reducing sexual violence and increasing services and supports for victims and survivors," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "Informing the public on the issue of human trafficking is crucial to combating it within our communities."

In 2022-23, the ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will provide $1.8 million to community-based organizations in Saskatchewan who support survivors of sexual violence. Services include support groups, counselling, public education, accompaniment to medical and legal appointments and transportation.

"Ending sexual violence is a shared responsibility and all of us have a role to play," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "We continue to work closely with our partners across government and the community as we strive for a safe and equitable future for all Saskatchewan people."

Saskatchewan introduced new legislation that came into force April 20 to provide further safeguards to support victims and survivors of human trafficking. The Act responds to the growing incidence of human trafficking throughout Canada and aligns with legislation implemented in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

"Sexual Violence Awareness Week aims to shift attitudes and beliefs surrounding sexual violence, a prevalent and pervasive issue that impacts individuals, families and communities in Saskatchewan every day," Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan Executive Director Kerrie Isaac said. "This year's campaign shines a light on human trafficking and sexual exploitation, speaking to the reality that people are often exploited or trafficked by someone they are in an intimate relationship with."

Since 2017-18, the government's investment in services and supports for victims of sexual violence has increased by nearly 35 per cent.

