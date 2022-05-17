No Air Quality Fee Changes for Upcoming Fiscal Year

There will be no changes in Air Quality Bureau fees for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2022, and ends on June 30, 2023. Fees are assessed for asbestos demolition notifications, asbestos renovation notifications, applications for new source review construction permits, applications for initial and renewal Title V operating permits, and Title V emissions.

Find more information on air quality fees at www.iowadnr.gov/aqfees. The website provides answers to frequently asked questions, links to the administrative rules (567 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 30), and the fee schedule. For questions please contact Jim McGraw at jim.mcgraw@dnr.iowa.gov.