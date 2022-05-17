Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,618 in the last 365 days.

No Air Quality Fee Changes for Upcoming Fiscal Year

There will be no changes in Air Quality Bureau fees for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2022, and ends on June 30, 2023. Fees are assessed for asbestos demolition notifications, asbestos renovation notifications, applications for new source review construction permits, applications for initial and renewal Title V operating permits, and Title V emissions.

Find more information on air quality fees at www.iowadnr.gov/aqfees. The website provides answers to frequently asked questions, links to the administrative rules (567 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 30), and the fee schedule. For questions please contact Jim McGraw at jim.mcgraw@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

No Air Quality Fee Changes for Upcoming Fiscal Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.