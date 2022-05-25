Swiss Based Superior Cybersecurity, Internet Privacy & Data Mgmt for Consumers : Sekur Private Data: Stock Symbol: SWISF

Share This Article

News Provided By

OTCQX: SWISF SWISF Technology SWISF Security SWISF Sekur Mail Stock Symbol: SWISF

Swiss Based Superior Cybersecurity, Internet Privacy & Data Management for Consumers, Business and Governments: Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF)

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX:SWISF)

We are excited to have released "Chat-By-Invites" via SMS. This milestone puts us closer to offer secure and private communications to everyone looking to protect their communications” — Alain Ghiai, CEO of SWISF

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss Based Superior Cybersecurity , Internet Privacy & Data Management for Consumers, Business and Governments: Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) Cybersecurity From Swiss Based, Company Owned Infrastructure. No Use of BigTech Platforms and No Data Mining of Users' Data. "Chat-By-Invite" Using SMS Invites - Enables SekurMessenger Users to Chat with Non-Users Privately and Securely. Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market from OTCQB Venture Market. Sales Started in Colombia - Latin America Expansion of Privacy and Cybersecurity Solutions B2B Referral Platform from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud. Sales in Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021 by Over 5,600% - Increases New Subscribers by Over 1,900% in Same Period Launch of "Sekur" Including New SekurMail Solutions for Consumers & Businesses and Government Users with Private Domains Hosting.Sekur Private Data Ltd. ( Stock Symbol: SWISF ) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. SWISF distributes a suite of Swiss hosted encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management.SWISF uses its own infrastructure, does not use BigTech platforms and does not data mine users' data, and employs proprietary technology to encrypt users' data. SWISF sells its products directly to consumer and businesses, and through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. SWISF serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. SWISF Launches "Chat-By-Invite" Using SMS Invites - Enables SekurMessenger Users to Chat with Non-Users Privately and SecurelyOn May 16th SWISF announced launching its "Chat-By-Invites" feature, allowing any Sekur user to invite any non-Sekur user to chat Privately and Securely, using Sekur's Swiss-hosted proprietary platform and technology.SWISF SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invites". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient.The invite can be sent via Email or SMS. As of now, Sekur has enabled invites in 19 countries, and will add more countries as Sekur expands globally. SWISF Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market from OTCQB Venture MarketOn May 2nd SWISF announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQXBest Market. SWISF Starts Sales in Colombia - Latin America Expansion of Privacy and Cybersecurity SolutionsOn April 20th SWISF announced it has restarted its presentation and training program for its distributor in Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Mexico. The distributor, Tasloko S.L. ("Micronet"), has signed an agreement back in May 2020, however, the COVID-19 damages in Spain and all of Latin and Central America, prevented the operations to start.Tasloko S.L. is a Spain based company with operations and distributors in Spain, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Mexico and Guatemala, totaling over 2,000 resellers. Today, SWISF is able to start the process in order to start sales by June 2022. SWISF Signs Up with B2B Referral Platform from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro CloudOn April 11th SWISF announced it has signed with a new B2B referral platform for, SekurBusiness, its, business and government suite of secure communications, such as SekurMail and SekurMessenger. The partnership called The Pinnacle Program from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud.The Pinnacle Program from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud, brings together two robust SaaS marketplaces, providing a combined 120,000+ Marketing, Referral and Reseller partners across the network. Pinnacle is powered by PartnerStack's leading PRM platform that serves as the infrastructure to build, launch and scale channel programs that drive revenue as efficiently as possible. Designed as the fastest path to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, and an accelerant to their global distribution agreement process.Ingram Micro Cloud is a global division of Ingram Micro and employs more than 1,300 dedicated cloud specialists worldwide. PartnerStack is the only partner platform designed specifically for B2B SaaS channel teams that enables small and medium-sized businesses to build and scale affiliate, referral, and reseller partner programs quickly and sustainably. SWISF Increases Sales in Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021 by Over 5,600% - Increases New Subscribers by Over 1,900% in Same Period SWISF Launches Swiss Hosted "Sekur" Including New SekurMail Solutions for Consumers & Businesses with Private Domains HostingOn March 8th SWISF announced that it has completed the launch of its business services for its Sekur suite of secure communications, such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger and Sekur. Additionally, the SWISF has launched a new plan called SekurMail which is its Email only plan for consumers and businesses. The new plans are as follows (per user):Sekur for Consumers: US$10/month or US$100/yearSekur for Businesses: US$15/month or US$150/yearSekurMail for Consumers: US$7/month or US$70/yearSekurMail for Businesses: US$10/month or US$100/yearSekurMessenger for Consumers: US$5/month or US$50/yearSekurMessenger for Businesses: US$7/month or US$70/yearAll SWISF plans now come with a feature allowing purchasers to select the exact amount of licenses they want to purchase, giving full flexibility to families and businesses who desire to purchase more licenses.Additionally, businesses are now able to host their company emails on SekurMail and migrate all their existing email from their ISP to the Sekur platform seamlessly. The launch of Email only plans and business packages signals a next step in the SWISF product line roll out and the beginning of the B2B and B2B2C phase of marketing to companies of all sizes, directly and through distributors and platforms specializing in marketing to businesses only.For more information on Sekur Private Data Ltd. (SWISF) visit: https://www.globexdata.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

SWISF: Sekur - Privacy Has Arrived