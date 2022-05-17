Red Haw State Park partially opens after tornado damage

CHARITON – Red Haw State Park will open to visitors starting May 20 after a March tornado caused extensive damage to the park. The campground and surrounding trails, which are the most heavily damaged areas, remain closed.

Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp area, but are asked to avoid the campground as professional clean-up crews continue to remove trees and debris with heavy equipment. The DNR anticipates that the campground will remain closed until after Labor Day.

For future updates, visit the DNR’s Alerts and Closure page at www.iowadnr.gov/ parkclosures