HBO Executive Producer Gregg Fienberg Joins SMARTfit Board of Directors
CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTfit Incorporated, is pleased to announce that HBO Executive Producer Gregg Fienberg has joined our Board of Directors. Fienberg has provided the creative inspiration, operational efficiency, and financial resources for many HBO and other success stories, including Big Little Lies, Carnivale, Deadwood, Twin Peaks, and the Oscar Award winning film Gods and Monsters.
“SMARTfit delivers a unique solution that can truly change the world and improve the lives of everyone from children to the elderly with its gamified brain-body training,” Mr. Fienberg said. I see it as a company that is sitting on the launchpad, just waiting for its rocket fuel. I’m looking forward to bringing that fuel and guiding its use to carry out SMARTfit’s vision.
The work that has been done up to this point is nothing short of astonishing. The passion of the management team mixed with the human value of the products is what drives me to want to help guide the company through this time of critical growth. SMARTfit is primed to become a huge disruptor in several verticals as awareness grows of its power to improve business performance by motivating and improving client performance.”
“We are excited to have Gregg Fienberg join the SMARTfit Board of Directors,” said SMARTfit's CEO and Board Chair Cathi Lamberti. “I’ve known Gregg for twenty years, as one of our company’s original investors. His extensive experience managing large projects from their inception to completion in the most efficient way possible will help our team to achieve the next phase of SMARTfit’s growth.”
About SMARTfit Inc.
SMARTfit develops gamified technology with interactive programming that enhances cognitive function, physical mobility, and overall human performance by training the brain and body to work more effectively together. Applications for all ages and abilities include neuro rehabilitation, physical therapy, active aging, assisted living, functional fitness, tactical training, youth fitness and learning, and sports performance. Additional information about SMARTfit is available at www.smartfitinc.com.
Oswaldo Montufar
“SMARTfit delivers a unique solution that can truly change the world and improve the lives of everyone from children to the elderly with its gamified brain-body training,” Mr. Fienberg said. I see it as a company that is sitting on the launchpad, just waiting for its rocket fuel. I’m looking forward to bringing that fuel and guiding its use to carry out SMARTfit’s vision.
The work that has been done up to this point is nothing short of astonishing. The passion of the management team mixed with the human value of the products is what drives me to want to help guide the company through this time of critical growth. SMARTfit is primed to become a huge disruptor in several verticals as awareness grows of its power to improve business performance by motivating and improving client performance.”
“We are excited to have Gregg Fienberg join the SMARTfit Board of Directors,” said SMARTfit's CEO and Board Chair Cathi Lamberti. “I’ve known Gregg for twenty years, as one of our company’s original investors. His extensive experience managing large projects from their inception to completion in the most efficient way possible will help our team to achieve the next phase of SMARTfit’s growth.”
About SMARTfit Inc.
SMARTfit develops gamified technology with interactive programming that enhances cognitive function, physical mobility, and overall human performance by training the brain and body to work more effectively together. Applications for all ages and abilities include neuro rehabilitation, physical therapy, active aging, assisted living, functional fitness, tactical training, youth fitness and learning, and sports performance. Additional information about SMARTfit is available at www.smartfitinc.com.
Oswaldo Montufar
SMARTfit, Inc
+1 (800) 900-8542 x112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other