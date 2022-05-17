Synergy Motorsports Rolls Out New Rewards Program

Synergy Motorsports announces the roll out of its new Rewards Program to further enhance value for its customer base.

LIVERMORE, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Motorsports announces the roll out of its new Rewards Program to further enhance value for its customer base. The system provides credit for each purchase made on Synergy’s site - https://www.synergymotorsports.com.

There are multiple ways that points can be earned.

- Create an account.

- Submit a review of a product on the website

- Follow Synergy on social media

- Purchasing Synergy products (including Synergy's line of ported blowers, water tanks and catch-cans)

Customers can use their earned points for up to a year and earned points can be redeemed for credit to be used towards a purchase at synergymotorsports.com. “A rewards program is a great way to show our appreciation to our loyal customer base” commented Chris Wells, Synergy Motorsports’ CEO.

More information on the Synergy Motorsports rewards program can be found at https://synergymotorsports.com/pages/synergy-rewards

About Synergy Motorsports

Synergy Motorsports is an automotive aftermarket parts design and manufacturer specializing in flowing cooling systems and ported blowers. Designed and developed in California, USA, Synergy Motorsports boasts unique and high-quality performance parts.