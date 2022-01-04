Synergy Motorsports Sponsors 2022 Women & Wheels Season

Women & Wheels Competitors at a 2021 Street Car Takeover Event

Automotive Parts Developer Powers Women & Wheels

LIVERMORE, CA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Motorsports is proud to sponsor Women & Wheels’ 2022 season as one of two corporate sponsors! Women & Wheels is a motorsports association for women focused on bringing more women into the industry and supporting the accomplished women who go under-recognized in motorsports.

For 2021, Women & Wheels put a focus on introducing more women to drag racing, which resulted in over 75 women from across the country taking part in their 2021 women’s class. With the help of Synergy Motorsports, Women & Wheels hope to accelerate 2022’s competition to even better and faster levels.

“As an automotive parts developer, we supported a bunch of competitors on the 2021 Women and Wheels circuit and we’re looking to help more for the 2022 season. We’re proud to be a corporate sponsor and look forward to supporting shops that help these women on their progression in the sport” — Chris Wells, CEO Synergy Motorsports.

Synergy Motorsports is an automotive aftermarket parts design and manufacturer specializing in flowing cooling systems and ported blowers. Designed and developed in California, USA, Synergy Motorsports boasts unique and high-quality performance parts.

2022 Women’s Class Rules:

Buy-in is $75 with a $500 Pot, split 80/20. Competitors will choose their own index. Time and weather permitting, they will hold a qualifying pass for each event so competitors may run their own qualifying to get their index during TnT. First to the finish, without breaking out will be declared the winner and receive a carbon fiber winner’s plaque. 1st-round buybacks will be offered. Competitors may buy back in after losing the first round. Loss of the 2nd round or further will result in elimination.

Novice of the Year Awards:

Women & Wheels’ Women’s Classes are designed for everyone, from seasoned pros to track novices. 2022 Will introduce the Novice of the Year Awards to highlight new drivers that show wonderful attitudes and fair play. Categories will include Novice Import and Novice Domestic award. To be eligible, you must be new to racing an event and complete at least two Women’s classes.

Point Series:

For the more competitive women who enjoy participating in multiple events across the country, Women & Wheels is excited to announce they are turning their Women’s Class into a point’s series! Competitors who participate in at least 3 events in the 2022 Women’s Class season will be in the running to win a Gand prize of $1500 at the end of the season!

This prize is independent of the individual race prizes. 1st place wins will garner 10 points, 2nd place, 7 points, semi-finalist losers, 4 points, quarter-finalist losers, 2 points. They will award each driver 2 points in the case of rainout AFTER eliminations begin. Points series winner will receive a one-of-a-kind championship trophy, runners-up receive a carbon-fiber plaque.