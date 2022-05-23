Usherpa Taps Chris McHenry as VP of Technology
Tech veteran comes back to his roots in sales and marketing technology to help scale Usherpa.
Usherpa has an awesome team and a proven product that meets the needs of its customers. I’m excited about working with marketing automation again.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, has hired Chris McHenry to serve as the company’s Vice-President of Technology. McHenry has been leading high caliber software teams for national companies located in the Denver market for many years and started his career by building the first Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application for Union Pacific. Since then, he has helped many companies, including top US financial services companies, develop software.
In his new position, McHenry willI leverage his experience working for very large enterprises to help scale Usherpa, building out the technology team as appropriate and generally increasing the sophistication of the company’s internal technology operations.
“Recruiting Chris to join us and lead our technology development team is a huge win for Usherpa,” said President Chris Harrington. “We were the first provider of enterprise strength marketing automation for the mortgage and real estate industry. Chris will help us maintain that lead and create a team that can keep pace as more lenders and real estate companies find out that we have a history of doubling our clients’ sales.”
McHenry was formerly the Vice-President of Products for Innovative Driven, a leading Agile team that created the InfoGov software platform IDentity. Before that, he spent 25 years with Integro, in roles including Vice-President of Consulting Operations and Vice-President of Technology for a firm he helped launch. Earlier in his career, he served as Project Manager for Union Pacific, involved in the sales and marketing of CRM and BI solutions.
Over the course of his career, McHenry has been a project manager, a consultant software developer, and technology leader developing automation for companies in many industries, including the Fintech space, where he developed enterprise software solutions for Citigroup, US Bank, Bank of New York/Mellon, among others. He earned his BS in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University.
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Usherpa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users. The company’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 and 2022 Tech100 listings of the most innovative real estate technology companies. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists.
“Usherpa has an awesome team and a proven product that meets the needs of its customers. That got me excited,” McHenry said. “My experience tells me that taking a company to the next level is all about intelligently scaling capabilities without sacrificing quality and customer centricity and so that’s what I’ll be focused on in my work here. I’m excited about working with marketing automation again. It’s fun to be back in this kind of environment, where the product we create can have such a profound impact on the success of our customers.”
McHenry can be reached by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at cmchenry@usherpa.com.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
