Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Honors Life and Service of Retired K-9 Officer Ajax

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a certificate of recognition honoring former K-9 officer Ajax to Platte County Sheriff Deputy Jessica Harrison, the dog’s handler.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has presented a certificate of appreciation to Platte County Sheriff Deputy Jessica Harrison in recognition of the service of her former partner, a K-9 patrol dog named Ajax. Described as “one of the happiest patrol dogs to serve the department,” Ajax retired in April and was adopted by Deputy Harrison. Ajax subsequently passed away due to cancer in May.

“Ajax served the Platte County Sheriff’s Department with distinction for three years, participating in countless apprehensions and searches. It’s only right to remember this faithful animal’s contributions to public safety as the department grieves his passing,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said.

Originally joining the department in April 2019, Ajax aided in the capture of numerous dangerous felons, assisted with building searches and provided his unique abilities to contribute to the seizure of more than 200 pounds of illegal substances during his service. In February, Ajax placed first in the nation in a tactical building clearing competition.

During the 2022 legislative session, Sen. Luetkemeyer proposed increasing penalties for actions that result in the death or injury to police dogs. Named “Max’s Law” in honor of a St. Joseph K-9 officer killed in the line of duty, Senate Bill 765 would have elevated the killing of a police dog to a Class D felony.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

