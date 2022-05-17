Clear EnvyPak Envelopes USPS Approved for Wafer Seal Closures
Another EnvyPak USPS Approval Just InDUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnvyPak® receives updated USPS automation letter rate approval - ALR Clear EnvyPaks approved for closure with Wafer Seals
Big news for direct mail advertisers and the printers and mail houses that provide direct mail and marketing services. Univenture’s EnvyPak envelopes received wafer seal approval for automated letter rates.
Advertisers love EnvyPak’s higher ROI and nearly guaranteed open rate of the direct mail envelope by consumers and businesses alike. Now with USPS wafer sealing approval, EnvyPak clear envelopes are compatible with a wider range of printer and mail house automation capabilities. The result is a reduction in postage and processing costs, opening the door to a wider marketing audience.
Univenture and EnvyPak brand Sales Director Jim Geers says, “We are encouraged to offer a superior direct marketing and customer retention product while bringing down costs to our customers. We remain dedicated to supporting our customers and the USPS with a superior product that delivers results and is compatible with automated processing.”
EnvyPak machine-insertable clear envelopes are completely different from the plastic sleeves and poly mailers you see in your mailbox that are stuffed with coupons, fliers and newspapers. EnvyPak clear poly envelopes are sturdy, fully-constructed, four-sided envelopes with an open side and provide a protective border.
Long term experience in the mail stream has proved EnvyPaks hold up when they go through postal machining and inserting because they're made with a robust, 4.5 mil clear polypropylene that's specially engineered for compatibility with most automation equipment.
Univenture, based in Ohio, manufactures EnvyPak’s the best-looking and best-performing clear polypropylene envelope and packaging products in the marketplace.
EnvyPak has been used by prestigious brands in auto, travel, financial services, and luxury brands and other customer acquisition opportunities.
About Univenture, Inc.
EnvyPak is a registered trademark and brand of Univenture, Inc., was launched in 2003 after 10 years of research into how to use technology to manufacture high-quality constructed clear envelopes, pockets and plastic pages. The company provides the best-looking and best-performing polypropylene products in the marketplace.
Univenture, EnvyPak's parent company, is currently publicly Crowdfunding to support growth and expansion
