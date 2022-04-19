Univenture Invites Investors to Join their Innovation Powerhouse in Public Funding Round
Investors have the ability to join growing Biotech & eco packaging sectors with the announcement of Univenture's funding round on investment platform WeFunder.DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Univenture opens investment round for the general public through the WeFunder online platform, beginning April 18. Enthusiasts and investors now have the opportunity to gain equity in an award-winning inventor and manufacturer with low minimum investment.
Beginning today, investors will have the opportunity to join growing Biotech and eco-friendly packaging sectors with the announcement of Univenture's new funding round on crowdsourcing-investment platform WeFunder – the largest funding portal by number of investments, investment volume and investor returns. Investment opportunities are open to the general public by visiting the website: https://wefunder.com/univentureinc
"We are inviting the community and investors to be part of our evolution, by investing in a number of our diverse but established platforms that meet our customer's current and future needs," said Ross O. Youngs, CEO and Founder of Univenture. "This way, our customers and fans can be part of an American company that is a world leader, while gaining equity within industries that are accelerating towards eco-friendly products and life science".
In contrast to rewards-based crowdfunding sites, the platform WeFunder is an SEC-regulated site that allows accredited and non-accredited investors (general public) to own equity in a company for low investment amounts, versus an accredited investor-only offering with minimums that are typically out of reach for the average American.
Univenture Inc. announced this new WeFunder funding round to build on experience and success, by bringing new products and technologies into the market to drive revenue and profit expansion. By accelerating their key product lines through strategic marketing and sales efforts, Univenture will add to their US based manufacturing capabilities and also increase their stake in Biosortia Microbiomics for further upside potential.
Reservations are currently being accepted and Univenture Inc. are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.
Early Bird perks include one introductory CARDNOTER for a pledge of $200 and support planting one tree via OneTreePlanted.
About Univenture
Univenture has been designing and manufacturing award winning fully recyclable media packaging for leading companies in the entertainment, software and publishing industries since 1988.
The commitment to customer service of the Univenture team has resulted in numerous awards and accolades for its innovation and quality products have resulted in continued sales growth.
For more information, please visit www.univenture.com
Univenture Pitch