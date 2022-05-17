Mobile Edge Releases Special Edition Award-Winning CORE Gaming Backpack in Limited Quantities
Perfect for that High School & College Graduate Who Wants to Protect Their Gear
If you’re looking for an extra special gift for your new high school or college graduate that doesn’t break the bank, this just might be it. Game On!”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of its special edition award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, Mobile Edge didn’t tamper with protection perfection. Instead, the limited quantity special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim swaps red accents and piping for white to bestow a cool, modern look upon the popular gaming backpack.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“If you’re looking for an extra special gift for your new high school or college graduate that doesn’t break the bank, this just might be it,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “The CORE Gaming Backpack turns five this year. Designed by gamers for gamers, it is more than withstood the test of time. It’s got ample room for storing and carrying most models of gaming laptops and consoles, plus tons of accessories – and it looks great.”
The backpack offers three large storage sections to hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Each section is pre-wired for quick connection to a mobile power bank, so you can charge your gear inside. There’s also an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port you can connect to practically any USB device. Just plug in and there’s no need to remove the charger from the backpack!
Four, zippered side accessory pockets are perfect for stowing cables, a phone, a gaming mouse, or even water bottles or personal items. Other highlights include a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment, a separate fleece-lined pouch for a tablet, and a headphone holder.
With a ballistic nylon exterior, the backpack is rugged and durable. It’s also designed for carrying comfort. Features include padded, air-mesh shoulder straps, a padded handle for easy lifting, and a trolley strap for stacking on luggage.
Debuting in 2017, the CORE Gaming Backpack is the winner of a TWICE VIP Award, as voted by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The backpack comes in three versions. While the interior of each is the same, the exteriors showcase unique design features. In addition to the special edition with white trim, the CORE Gaming Backpack is available with its standard red accents and a molded front panel for a sleek, industrial look. Another version features a hook and loop panel that’s perfect for attaching favorite school, team, and corporate logos.
Each CORE Gaming Backpack comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Lucid Sound, Patriot Viper, and Power A, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Core Gaming - Our Mission