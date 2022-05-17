Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,607 in the last 365 days.

Mobile Edge Releases Special Edition Award-Winning CORE Gaming Backpack in Limited Quantities

MOBILE EDGE RELEASES SPECIAL EDITION AWARD-WINNING CORE GAMING BACKPACK IN LIMITED QUANTITIES

Makes a Great Gift for High School & College Graduates

Bestow a cool, modern look upon the popular gaming backpack

Special Edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim

Level Up

Game On!

Perfect for that High School & College Graduate Who Wants to Protect Their Gear

If you’re looking for an extra special gift for your new high school or college graduate that doesn’t break the bank, this just might be it. Game On!”
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of its special edition award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, Mobile Edge didn’t tamper with protection perfection. Instead, the limited quantity special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim swaps red accents and piping for white to bestow a cool, modern look upon the popular gaming backpack.

“If you’re looking for an extra special gift for your new high school or college graduate that doesn’t break the bank, this just might be it,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “The CORE Gaming Backpack turns five this year. Designed by gamers for gamers, it is more than withstood the test of time. It’s got ample room for storing and carrying most models of gaming laptops and consoles, plus tons of accessories – and it looks great.”

The backpack offers three large storage sections to hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Each section is pre-wired for quick connection to a mobile power bank, so you can charge your gear inside. There’s also an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port you can connect to practically any USB device. Just plug in and there’s no need to remove the charger from the backpack!

Four, zippered side accessory pockets are perfect for stowing cables, a phone, a gaming mouse, or even water bottles or personal items. Other highlights include a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment, a separate fleece-lined pouch for a tablet, and a headphone holder.

With a ballistic nylon exterior, the backpack is rugged and durable. It’s also designed for carrying comfort. Features include padded, air-mesh shoulder straps, a padded handle for easy lifting, and a trolley strap for stacking on luggage.

Debuting in 2017, the CORE Gaming Backpack is the winner of a TWICE VIP Award, as voted by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The backpack comes in three versions. While the interior of each is the same, the exteriors showcase unique design features. In addition to the special edition with white trim, the CORE Gaming Backpack is available with its standard red accents and a molded front panel for a sleek, industrial look. Another version features a hook and loop panel that’s perfect for attaching favorite school, team, and corporate logos.

Each CORE Gaming Backpack comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Lucid Sound, Patriot Viper, and Power A, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #

Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Core Gaming - Our Mission

You just read:

Mobile Edge Releases Special Edition Award-Winning CORE Gaming Backpack in Limited Quantities

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.