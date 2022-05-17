I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure on I-80 in Jefferson County May 20 through 22, 2022.

For this weekend closure, the Exit 81: Hazen Eastbound ramps will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on May 20 to 12:00 a.m. on May 22 for milling and paving. To detour, take Exit 78: Brookville, follow U.S. 322 East to re-enter I-80 at Exit 86: Reynoldsville.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

This closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###