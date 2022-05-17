Restoration Project on Route 8 in Venango County to Start Next Month

A $3 million restoration project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than two miles of Route 8 in Venango County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include restoring 2.45 miles of roadway from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Route 62 near the border with the City of Franklin.

Work includes milling and repaving of the existing roadway, drainage upgrades, and updates to the guiderail, signs and pavement markings. The traffic signal at the Pone Lane intersection will be replaced and a left arrow will be added for traffic turning from Route 8 southbound onto Pone Lane. A flashing beacon will be installed at the Polk Cutoff intersection.

Construction is expected to begin June 1, weather permitting. Paving is expected to be completed in 2022 with the signal and flashing beacon updates done in 2023.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is IA Construction of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $3,095,777.77, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the Route 8 Improvement Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #