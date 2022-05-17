Project to Replace Route 62 Bridge in Polk, Venango County to Start Soon

​The project to replace the 80-year-old bridge that carries Route 62 over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough, Venango County is expected to start next week.

The bridge is located on Route 62 between the intersection with Polk Cutoff (Route 3024) and the intersection with Niles Road.

The project will include replacing the current 75-foot structure with a single span concrete box beam bridge, as well as improvements to the shoulders, and upgrades to the guiderail and drainage.

Work is expected to start May 23, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed by November 9, 2022.

Plans call for work to be completed in phases that will allow the road to remain open with a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The bridge was built in 1941 and is classified as poor condition. It is used by approximately 3,500 vehicles daily, on average.

The contractor is Thomas Construction, Inc. of Grove City, PA. The contract cost is $1,884,185, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

