Parking Concepts, Inc. Announces the 4th Annual PCI 500 in Recognition of the National Physical Fitness & Sports Month
Our Corporate office enters the PCI 500 each year, and we have a lot of fun competing with our fellow colleagues and employees. We look forward to the challenge every year.”IRVINE, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRVINE, CA - Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) a leader in parking and transportation services, recognizes May as National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and announces the 4th Annual PCI 500 Wellness Challenge, a corporate Employee Wellness Promotion Open to all Employees and Family
— David Mueller, President PCI
In May, the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition (PCSFN), within the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), supports and promotes National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. The long-standing program acknowledges how physical activity improves fitness and reduces illness. Activity helps individuals reduce their risk for chronic diseases and can improve overall health and wellbeing. The PCI 500 wellness challenge promotes employee health through walking.
Chief Operating Officer, Rich Rogers says, "Our teams display a healthy level of competitive spirit and we encourage their creativity in the process. Zoe Robinette, the company exercise physiologist consultant, provides exercise and diet tips to the program and helps keep everyone focused on it week after week" Rogers adds. “The active physical fitness buffs in the organization deliver photos, motivational stories, overall energy, and a friendly competitive spirit to the annual games. This year is the first time that we have incorporated fitness trackers to the games, and a social media group page for ongoing interaction”.
Gill Barnett, PCI founder, and PCI 500 participant says, “PCI knows that incorporating physical activity into daily life can lead to overall improvements in health. We provide our employees with a challenge platform that keeps track of the group and individual miles walked on a leaderboard each week.” We support healthy daily activity by sharing workout ideas, diet tips, and resources and have created fitness challenges throughout the year." PCI welcomes and encourages participation with employees in teams or on an individual basis and promotes the annual challenge throughout the month of May to coincide with the National Physical Fitness and Sports Month activities.
The PCI 500 entries include groups and individuals from across the country every year. They get creative with their challenge names and group dynamics. The 3rd Annual PCI 500 took place during the COVID-19 lockdown and provided another way for PCI colleagues to stay in touch.
David Mueller, PCI President says "Our Corporate office enters the PCI 500 each year, and we have a lot of fun competing with our fellow colleagues and employees. We look forward to the challenge every year." Mueller continues, "Gill opened the challenge to PCI families in 2021 and that will remain a part of the annual PCI 500 wellness challenge. The top three teams and top three individuals are awarded great prizes at our annual award ceremony."
"May, the National Physical Fitness and Sports Month is the perfect time to get the team geared up for the walking challenge that kicks off in a couple of weeks," says Robinette.
About Parking Concepts:
PCI was founded in 1974 by Gill Barnett. His "concept" was to specialize and focus on the California market and to provide exemplary service, for both our patrons and clients, which was previously unheard of in the parking industry. Prior to that time, few parking companies cared much about "the customer" or what corporate image was being presented. For most operators, all that mattered was the "bottom line" and the number of locations that could be secured. Gill intended to accomplish his goals and objectives through dedication, hard work, and by hiring the best parking professionals in the industry. His formula has proven to be a highly successful one. PCI has grown into a national provider of Parking and Transportation services, expanding throughout North America, while maintaining the same business model focus on its core beliefs and goals everywhere it operates. PCI provides parking in many cities and states, including but not limited to Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, and Dallas, TX.
