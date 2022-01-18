Company to Help Clients Save Millions on Workplace Injuries Through Innovative Risk-Reduction Strategy
Industrial Athlete Pros, President Presents Injury Prevention and Cost Containment Strategy for Safety and Health Professionals and Global Leaders
Organizations do not have to spend millions on injuries year over year.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Athlete Pros, LLC, a leading provider of injury prevention and cost containment programs, is taking to the world stage to share the art and science of dramatically reducing workplace injuries and their staggering costs with peers and stakeholders.
— Zoe Robinette
IAP founder Zoe Robinette firmly believes that sharing the process on the global stage with others in the employee health and safety field is perfectly aligned with the company's mission to aggressively attract companies who are unable to control the escalating costs of work-related injuries. "For corporate leaders engaging outside risk consultants can be a confusing and overwhelming task. Many business owners and thought leaders don't know how or where to begin. They are accustomed to the standard methods employed in most companies across the country," stated Robinette. "The IAP approach is not about a modest reduction in costs. Leveraging innovative and proven methods, creating a follow the leader vs. follow the follower platform for change, is a game-changer and creates an immediate impact on any organization that deploys it," she continued.
Robinette has worked with corporate executives from some of the largest brands in the world. She said, "I could not be more excited about tackling the toughest challenges that have hampered organizations for decades. Industrial moguls with mastery in their industrial sectors are proven winners. We share a common focus: the passion for winning. Organizations do not have to spend millions on injuries year over year. They chalk it up to the cost of doing business, essentially letting injuries beat them. IAP turns that notion on its head and delivers winning solutions with dramatic bottom-line results!"
Robinette presented "Advancing the Culture of Prevention" at the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work, September 20-23, 2021, hosted by Toronto, Canada. Robinette participated with global colleagues, inspiring thought leaders, occupational safety and health experts, and innovative trailblazers from more than 150 countries. Ms. Robinette will present "Mitigating Risk through a Pandemic" at the 33rd International Congress on Occupational Health (ICOH), February 6, 2022, hosted by Melbourne and Rome. The Congress Organizer is the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH) is the oldest and largest scientific association in the field of occupational health, founded in 1906. Today, ICOH has more than 2,000 members from over 100 countries. ICOH has a formal affiliation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).
