DMS, DOE Announce Grand Opening of New Tallahassee Micro Market Operated by Blind Services Vendor

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Department of Management Services (DMS) announces the opening of a new micro market at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the Capital Circle Office Complex of Tallahassee, in conjunction with the Division of Blind Services. The new micro market, called Live Better Marketplace and located at 4075 Esplanade Way, will offer freshly prepared salads, bowls, bakery items, snack options, gourmet coffee and other sundries, and is available to state employees and the general public.

DMS, Division of Real Estate Development and Management managed construction of the site. The micro market will allow customers to select products from open shelves and pay at a self-serve kiosk, which is designed to minimize wait times and pay more easily.

“Providing value and service to state employees at CCOC in an accessible and attractive environment is one-way DMS serves those who serve Florida,” said Todd Inman, Secretary of Management Services. “We are proud to collaborate with the Florida Department of Education in supporting programs that make a difference for disability-owned business enterprises.”

The Florida Department of Education, Division of Blind Services administers one of the largest Business Enterprise Program (BEP) in the United States and supports Live Better and owner Patrick Martin. “The micro market is another shining example of partnership between the state of Florida and hard-working entrepreneurs to broaden and support the economic opportunity of visually-impaired Floridians,” said Interim Commissioner of Education Jacob Oliva.

Live Better Marketplace operates through the BEP, supporting its mission to provide people who are legally blind with rewarding and profitable entrepreneurial ventures, broadening their economic opportunities, and invigorating all blind people to be self-supporting while dispelling misconceptions about blind people by showcasing their abilities. Operator Patrick Martin has

25 years executive and operational experience in the hospitality industry.

Martin said participation in the BEP program has given him the opportunity to continue to exercise his extensive experience and abilities. “I am thrilled to be able to continue my passion and career and excited to work with the state of Florida in building a successful business,” said Martin. “DMS and the BEP have truly allowed me to regain my independence and provided an avenue to share my experience with the rest of the blind community.”

Capital Circle Office Complex

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

###