Prime Minister to travel to Washington DC for meeting with US President

SWEDEN, May 17 - On Thursday 19 May 2022, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will travel to Washington DC to meet with US President Joe Biden and Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö.
During their meeting at the White House, Ms Andersson, Mr Biden and Mr Niinistö will discuss the applications of Sweden and Finland for NATO membership, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and transatlantic relations in the new security environment.
