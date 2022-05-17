DNR hunting, fishing skills webinars continue this summer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host webinars this summer for anyone interested in fishing, hunting, habitat, and the outdoors. Topics include fishing for smallmouth bass in rivers, foraging along the North Shore, harvesting wild rice, shooting clay targets, hunting geese, and other outdoors topics.

“We’ve got a great mix of webinars in our summer lineup that will help people of all ages with a variety of interests enjoy the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. “Some webinars center on fishing and hunting opportunities and skills, while others are about outdoor adventures or learning more about fish and wildlife conservation.”

The DNR started the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series in March 2021 to share how-to knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays, last less than an hour, and are recorded and made available online.

The webinars are free, but participants must pre-register. More information, including summer session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.