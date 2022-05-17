Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,605 in the last 365 days.

DNR hunting, fishing skills webinars continue this summer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host webinars this summer for anyone interested in fishing, hunting, habitat, and the outdoors. Topics include fishing for smallmouth bass in rivers, foraging along the North Shore, harvesting wild rice, shooting clay targets, hunting geese, and other outdoors topics.

“We’ve got a great mix of webinars in our summer lineup that will help people of all ages with a variety of interests enjoy the outdoors,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. “Some webinars center on fishing and hunting opportunities and skills, while others are about outdoor adventures or learning more about fish and wildlife conservation.”

The DNR started the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series in March 2021 to share how-to knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays, last less than an hour, and are recorded and made available online.

The webinars are free, but participants must pre-register. More information, including summer session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.

You just read:

DNR hunting, fishing skills webinars continue this summer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.