Zebra mussels confirmed in Moose Lake in Itasca County, Portage Lake and Inguadona Lake in Cass County (published June 26, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Moose Lake, near Deer River in Itasca County, in Portage Lake, near Bena in Cass County, and in Inguadona Lake, near Longville in Cass County.

A resident on the east side of Moose Lake contacted the DNR after finding a single zebra mussel while wading in the lake. Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District aquatic invasive species staff delivered the specimen to the DNR and assisted in searching Moose Lake. During the search, zebra mussels were found on the southwest side of the lake and on the west shore of the lake.

The DNR is coordinating with Itasca County's Watercraft Inspection Program to provide additional watercraft inspections at Moose Lake accesses. A self-service decontamination unit is located next to the public water access at Deer Lake, just across Highway 19 from Moose Lake. The decontamination unit is owned by the Deer Lake Association and staffed by Itasca County watercraft inspectors. It is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

A Portage Lake resort owner contacted the DNR after finding adult zebra mussels attached to a native mussel caught while fishing near the lake outlet. A DNR invasive species specialist found adult zebra mussels under a dock about three-quarters of a mile from the location of the initial report. A lake service provider contacted the DNR after finding adult zebra mussels on two docks and equipment on the northeast shore of Inguadona Lake. A DNR invasive species specialist found an adult zebra mussel attached to a native mussel at the public access, about 2 miles from the original reported location.

Portions of Portage Lake and a portion of Inguadona Lake are within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation. The DNR Invasive Species Program has been in contact with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe about this zebra mussel confirmation and is coordinating with Tribal staff to provide additional watercraft inspections.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website. Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available.

watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or with water if high-pressure water is not available. Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.