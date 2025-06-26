Help document wild species at Chamberlain Woods event in Le Sueur County (published June 26, 2025)

BioBlitz scheduled for July 26

Anyone interested can learn from biologists and naturalists, while helping scientists document species diversity, on Saturday, July 26 during the BioBlitz event at Chamberlain Woods Scientific and Natural Area in Le Sueur County.

The BioBlitz is a chance to shadow or assist naturalists and other scientists as they inventory the living organisms inhabiting the Chamberlain Woods in a one-day field study. It is an opportunity to learn from some of the top experts in Minnesota.

“The event allows everyone involved to learn about species being studied and how field research is done,” SNA Specialist Brad Bolduan said. “Past BioBlitz events studied organisms like plants, dragonflies, spiders, birds, fungus and butterflies. Every year, the pool of experts participating varies.”

While the rain-or-shine event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., surveys happen at various times throughout the day, and visitors are welcome to come and go as they wish. Activities vary in length and will continue until all participants have left.

“People of all experience levels are welcome,” Bolduan said. “We require only curiosity and enthusiasm.”

Long pants, long sleeves, appropriate footwear, tick and mosquito protection, sunscreen and drinking water are encouraged. There are no trails at Chamberlain Woods SNA. Restroom facilities are available in nearby towns, but not at the SNA.

The Chamberlain Woods SNA is located about 4 miles south of Le Sueur on County Road 36, then 0.4 mile west on 380th Street. The 302-acre SNA has floodplain forest in the lower areas and uplands dominated by oak woodland. The SNA is bordered on the north and west by the Minnesota River. One of the features of interest is the point bars that show how the river’s flow has shifted over time. Attendees will meet near the parking area in the southeast corner of the SNA.

Various SNA events are scheduled throughout the summer. A full schedule is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Funding for this event was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.