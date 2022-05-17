MedicaMetrix, Inc. Announces Leo Carayannopoulos as Chief Executive Officer
Leo Carayannopoulos brings his extensive experience in Product Development, Executive Management and Medical Technology to his leadership role with MedicaMetrix
I believe that both ProstaMetrix and SureSet will be incredible innovations ... and being able to lead the team of medical and scientific professionals at the company is an amazing opportunity”LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedicaMetrix, Inc., a leader in developing and marketing innovative medical devices and healthcare solutions, announced a new Chief Executive Officer to lead the development and growth of the company’s core product lines, ProstaMetrixTM and SureSetTM.
— Leo Carayannopoulos
Leo Carayannopoulos is a seasoned executive with a strong background in medical technology and a record of successfully bringing multiple products to market. He has decades of experience in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and is well respected within the industry.
“MedicaMetrix is at a critical juncture in our company’s evolution,” said Co-Founder Satish Vankayalapati. “To have someone with Leo’s experience and knowledge to lead us will be a huge asset both strategically and operationally for MedicaMetrix.”
Before joining MedicaMetrix, Mr. Carayannopoulos served as President and CEO of Resolution Development Services Inc. in Woburn, MA. While there, Leo led a company that specialized in the integration of vision technologies into Class 2/Class 3 medical devices, clinical analyzers and consumer products.
He is planning on applying that experience and leadership to the international launch of two MedicaMetrix products: ProstaMetrix, a minimally invasive prostate measuring device in late-stage production and SureSet, an IV securement device which has sales and distribution in both the United States and India.
“I’m very excited to lead MedicaMetrix in the next step of its evolution,” said Carayannopoulos. “I believe that both ProstaMetrix and SureSet will be incredible innovations in their respective fields and being able to lead the team of medical and scientific professionals at the company is an amazing opportunity.”
Professionally, Carayannopoulos built his skills and experience at some of the most well-respected companies in his industry. He worked at Abbott Laboratories as an Engineering Manager for hospital point of care and data management systems. As the Director of Engineering at Rapid Micro Biosystems, he managed multiple software development projects including those used to calculate the bio burden of samples and large-scale data management systems.
Leo is a graduate of Northeastern University. He serves on the Advisory Boards at University of Massachusetts, Lowell and University of Vermont Spark Program: Technology Commercialization.
Mr. Carayannopoulos succeeds Robert Rudelius, the former CEO, who will remain with the company in the role of Chief Financial Officer.
About MedicaMetrix
MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.
We are leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and imaging / biopsies. The ProstaMetrix system is a minimally invasive medical device designed to accurately measure the volume of the prostate gland early in the diagnostic process. ProstaMetrix helps physicians assess a patient’s prostate status to better plan and monitor diagnostic procedures, treatments, drug therapies, and guide recommendations for active surveillance versus prostate biopsies.
MedicaMetrix is planning to acquire and develop other new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging our planned production facilities in the U.S. and India.
Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.
