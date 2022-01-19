MedicaMetrix announces Linda Sopko and Jamie Jamitkowski as Newest Additions to Corporate Marketing Team
MedicaMetrix continues to grow with the addition of two experienced professionals who will focus on the introduction of the SureSet portfolio of products.
The science and technology the team creates is something I am proud to share. The Critical Care space is ripe for new developments that can bring new products to help the global patient population.”LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedicaMetrix, Inc., a leader in developing and marketing innovative medical devices and healthcare solutions, announced two additions to its Critical Care marketing team for 2022.
Linda Sopko joins the company as the Global Marketing Manager for the Critical Care Division for MedicaMetrix. Ms. Sopko has an extensive background in the medical device industry, most recently as the Global Product Manager, Therapeutic Division for Olympus Medical. She has a Master’s Degree in Health Care Management from Webster University and is the recipient of multiple industry awards.
“I am excited for the direction this company is headed in, and all the potential I see in both the products and the people” said Sopko. “The science and technology behind the innovation the team creates is something I am proud to share. The Critical Care space is ripe for new developments that can push the envelope and bring some new products to help the global patient population.”
Jamie Jamitkowski joins the company on a full-time basis having served as a consultant for the company since early 2021. Having originally joined the company to focus on digital and social marketing, he has since increased his role to now include both the Critical Care and Corporate Investment areas. Jamitkowski has worked extensively in the pharmaceutical, direct-sales and entertainment industries and has a Master’s Degree from Cornell University.
“Coming from an entrepreneurial family, I was always used to working for myself in a myriad of roles. However, when the opportunity to join MedicaMetrix full-time was offered to me, I was ecstatic. I am incredibly excited to be joining a company that is poised to grow into a worldwide facilitator of change in the healthcare industry.”
Both Jamitkowski and Sopko will initially focus their efforts on the company’s Critical Care Division, specifically the sales and marketing of SureSet – an innovative catheter and PIV securement device. The division is led by Perry Borch and is aiming to begin sales and distribution of SureSet devices in the first quarter of 2022.
About MedicaMetrix
MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.
We are leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and imaging / biopsies. The ProstaMetrix system is a minimally invasive medical device designed to accurately measure the volume of the prostate gland early in the diagnostic process. ProstaMetrix helps physicians assess a patient’s prostate status to better plan and monitor diagnostic procedures, treatments, drug therapies, and guide recommendations for active surveillance versus prostate biopsies.
MedicaMetrix is planning to acquire and develop other new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging our planned production facilities in the U.S. and India.
Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.
