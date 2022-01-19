MedicaMetrix announces Linda Sopko and Jamie Jamitkowski as Newest Additions to Corporate Marketing Team

MedicaMetrix is a leader in Prostate Health Management Linda Sopko, Global Marketing Manager for MedicaMetrix Inc. Jamie Jamitkowski, MedicaMetrix Critical Care Division

MedicaMetrix continues to grow with the addition of two experienced professionals who will focus on the introduction of the SureSet portfolio of products.

The science and technology the team creates is something I am proud to share. The Critical Care space is ripe for new developments that can bring new products to help the global patient population.” — Linda Sopko, Global Marketing Manager