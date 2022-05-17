Got Cybersecurity Holes in Physical Security? Find Out How These Domains are Converging on The Virtual CISO Podcast.
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
As more physical security controls incorporate connected devices, the line between physical and cybersecurity domains blurs. It’s time to converge the two.
If your company needs to improve overall security and/or has special physical security needs, don’t miss this special podcast episode with physical security expert Chris Ciabarra.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology, compliance, and risk mitigation drivers are bringing cybersecurity together with physical security, similar to what has been happening with privacy. With physical security, the drive to merge with cyber is growing as IoT devices—and associated vulnerabilities—proliferate in the physical security realm.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
To share how the physical/cybersecurity convergence can look and overview his company’s leading “hybrid” metal detection technology and techniques, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Chris Ciabarra, Co-Founder and CTO of Athena Security.
Topics discussed include:
• Why the lines between cybersecurity and physical security are increasingly blurred
• Why a unified view of physical and cybersecurity has become so critical to the overall security
• The multiple business benefits of converging physical security and cybersecurity
• Physical security technology that Athena Security is advancing and what industries are embracing it fastest
• How Athena “accidentally” came up with a COVID-19 detector
If your company needs to improve overall security and/or has special physical security needs, don’t miss this special podcast episode with physical security expert Chris Ciabarra.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn