Rive Music Video Promotion and Distribution presents: JaTavia Much More Than "One and Done"

JaTavia, Artist JaTavia, artist JaTavia, artist JaTavia, artist JaTavia, artist

JaTavia, Survivor of Bullying and Abuse Continues Pursuing Dream- Releases Visuals for "One and Done"

FORREST CITY, ARKANSAS, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JaTavia Akiaa is more than a great talent and singer with an impeccable sound. She is a survivor of very harsh circumstances and an example of sticking with your dreams through any adversities. The Arkansas native has garnered national recognition from appearing on American Idol and Lifetime Television because of her unique gifts, style, and story.

JaTavia was raised by her grandmother and experienced many difficult changes early in life, including severe bullying. Witnessing abuse in different forms took a toll on her as a young child, but her innate passion for singing and performing was part of her saving grace. JaTavia always possessed an undeniable level of confidence when singing. It has always seemed like music was her calling. Belting out songs and captivating crowds at school talent shows would lead to her being discovered. JaTavia eventually made it onto Lifetime TV’s Ms. T’s Music Factory and American Idol.

JaTavia is a testament for others, that the start of your journey can change to something much better, and that you can achieve your dreams. JaTavia continually devotes time to strengthening her voice and her mind, so that she can show up on the stage and in life, and continue making her dreams a beautiful reality. A better tomorrow and those dreams are happening now as “One and Done” is heating up across the country after recently being added to The Music Network TV and to Music Mix USA TV. Beyond the rising accolades, accomplishments, and growing success, JaTavia is a woman that is determined to use her voice in various ways to impact other young ladies as well as the world.

Jatavia Akiaa - One and Done (Music Video)