Tydus, aka Mini Jake Paul, Unveils Vibrant New Music Video '4U'

Tydus Talbott, AKA Mini Jake Paul, Unveils Vibrant New Music Video “4U” for Fans of All Ages

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tydus, the viral sensation known as Mini Jake Paul, is back with a technicolor banger, unleashing his latest music video “4U” on YouTube. At just 10 years old, this pint-sized powerhouse continues to dominate the music scene, transforming sugar-fueled energy into chart-climbing hits. Following the massive success of his near-Gold-record tracks “Ice Cream” and “First Girlfriend,” Tydus’s “4U” is a vibrant, heart-pounding anthem that proves he’s only getting started.

Directed by David Lehre, the creative genius behind Tydus’s previous hits, the “4U” music video is a candy-coated adventure that catapults Tydus straight into a colorful video game universe. After playing with his girlfriend, Tydus finds himself zapped inside the game, under her playful control. The video bursts with bold fashion, bubblegum-colored realms, and Tydus’s infectious charisma as he bounces through a kaleidoscope of digital playgrounds. His girlfriend joins him in the fun, and the duo dance and laugh their way through each beautiful new level. In a playful twist, Tydus’s little sister, RyRy, snatches the game to dive in next, leaving fans buzzing for more. Perfect for kids and adults alike, “4U” is a high-energy, heart-filled joyride that’s virtually impossible to resist.

Written by David Lehre, the song “4U” is a bold declaration of young love and loyalty, packed with catchy hooks and Tydus’s signature charm. Lyrics like “Everything I do is for you, for you, You’re the one I want too, want too, Girl my love is so true, so true” capture the song’s heartfelt vibe, while lines like “Rolling in that Lambo truck, Money pile is going up!” add that playful flex. The track showcases Tydus’s growth, blending his youthful energy with a more mature sound that’s shining like a sure summer anthem.

"Tydus’s growth as an artist is unstoppable," says director David Lehre. "His vibrant energy and evolving skills light up ‘4U,’ where we pull viewers into a candy-coated, video game-inspired world, where he's transported into different colorful game levels."

Stream “4U” now on Apple Music and Spotify, and watch the full music video on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@TravandCor. There is more "4U" on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tydus and TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetydustalbott.

About Tydus Talbott

Tydus Talbott, aka Mini Jake Paul, has been stealing hearts since age 3 with his viral hit “Ice Cream.” Known for his larger-than-life personality, Tydus has built a massive following with his music, videos, and undeniable charm. With “First Girlfriend” and now “4U,” he’s cementing his place as a young music icon, delivering hits that resonate with fans worldwide.

TYDUS - 4U (Official Music Video)

