HRMS Solutions recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day

BOULDER , COLORADO, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions (HRMS) is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on May 17, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® has designated May 17, 2022 as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all.

“To be considered a Great Place to Work by our employees is such an honor” says Pam Parker, VP, Finance and People at HRMS Solutions. “Our commitment to transparency fosters trust with our employees, increases employee engagement, improves our work culture, and ultimately positively influences the employee experience at HRMS. It is so very rewarding to work for a company that cares so much about their employees and puts them first on a daily basis!”

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences. “Certified companies put employees first” says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer at Great Place to Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

It’s important to honor all of the work that goes into creating a Certified company. “Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience.”

As Jenny Rosengren, Manager, Client-Side Services at HRMS states, “I absolutely enjoy working for HRMS. The leadership team is supportive in every way and welcomes input and feedback, positive and constructive, from all team members. The trust and respect that everyone has for one another is amazing and truly, in my opinion, exemplifies a great place to work. Also, and this may sound corny, HRMS truly does embrace putting family first and makes the well-being of their employees a priority. Couldn’t imagine working for a better company!”

One example of concern for employee well-being occurred this past February. Recognizing that the past couple of years have been challenging to say the least, HRMS provided one week of paid time off for the entire organization, above and beyond the already unlimited PTO policy. Additionally, HRMS closed the office during that week to collectively give employees time to recharge and focus on themselves without work distractions.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. You’ll find more about what employees think about HRMS on our Great Place to Work profile.

About HRMS Solutions

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a human capital technology advisory, implementation and consulting services firm. We employ a team of professional certified consultants, a proven and collaborative methodology, and a premier service delivery approach to offer our clients a better implementation experience and ensure worthwhile project outcomes. Our services range from system activation and launch, client-side project management, on-site implementation support, on-going post go-live assistance, custom end-user training and managed payroll. We believe in delivering successful projects the right way!

We are Trusted, Reliable, Responsive and Exclusively UKG.

Learn more about HRMS at hrmssolutions.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.