Whelen Engineering Partners with Richard Childress Racing and NLEOMF to Honor Fallen Officers at Texas Motor Speedway
RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will debut a special NLEOMF paint scheme featuring the names of officers killed in the line of duty at NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
We’re proud to support NLEOMF and help honor those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering Company, a global leader in the emergency warning industry since 1952, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) have teamed up to honor fallen officers at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 21, 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway.
— No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Driver Sheldon Creed
RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will debut a moving and very special NLEOMF paint scheme for the race featuring the names of 619 officers killed in the line of duty that were added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year alone. Now there are 23,229 names of officers there. “We’re proud to support NLEOMF and help honor those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty,” said RCR’s No. 2 driver, Sheldon Creed. These 619 officers include 472 officers who were killed during 2021. An additional 147 officers died in previous years (before 2021). The names of the fallen officers were read aloud during the Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C., one of many events sponsored by NLEOMF in recognition of National Police Week held each May.
“Whelen Engineering has a long history of supporting first responders and their causes, and many of Whelen’s own employees are first responders as well, making it an important part of company culture,” said Whelen’s Director of Marketing, David Robbins. “We share a mission with NLEOMF to make it safer for those who serve and protect, and we’re honored to help bring awareness to the organization.”
“We are thankful to have Whelen Engineering as a partner in honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law-enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “The race on Saturday is a meaningful way to celebrate Whelen's support as well as the support law enforcement receives from the NASCAR community.”
The race begins at 12:30 pm CT from the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas and can be watched on FS1, and heard on PRN and SiriusXM.
Whelen has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for Sheldon Creed’s rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. The partnership includes sponsorship of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet driven by Shelden Creed for the entire 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule.
Whelen Engineering Company designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive, Aviation (Whelen Aerospace Technologies – WAT), and Mass Notification industries worldwide.
Whelen is also the official warning light supplier of NASCAR and a steadfast supporter of motorsports at many different levels including title sponsorship of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and sponsorship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
