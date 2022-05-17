Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,549 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 1 Traffic Stoppages This Weekend for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on U.S. 1 in both directions between Rockhill Drive and the Route 413 Interchange in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, from 6:00 AM Saturday, May 21, through 6:00 PM Sunday, May 22, for overhead wire replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

You just read:

U.S. 1 Traffic Stoppages This Weekend for Construction in Bucks County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.