U.S. 1 Traffic Stoppages This Weekend for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on U.S. 1 in both directions between Rockhill Drive and the Route 413 Interchange in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, from 6:00 AM Saturday, May 21, through 6:00 PM Sunday, May 22, for overhead wire replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

