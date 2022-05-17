PA 28 Upcoming Ramp Closures

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure on PA 28 in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County May 20 through 23, 2022.

For this weekend closure, the exit ramp from PA 28 North to U.S. 422 West will be closed from 7:00 p.m. on Friday night to 5:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

To detour, motorists should follow PA 28 North to the U.S Route 422 East/PA 28 North, Kittanning-Indiana Exit and exit right towards Kittanning. Motorists should continue eastbound on U.S. Route 422 East/PA 28 North until the U.S. Route 422 Indiana Exit ramp. Once exited onto the U.S. Route 422 Indiana ramp, stay to the left. At the stop sign at the end of the ramp, turn left onto Business Route 422 West. Follow Business Route 422 West to the U.S. Route 422/PA 28/66 Kittanning-Ford City Exit. Take the exit ramp to the right onto U.S Route 422 West/PA 28/66 South. Continue on U.S. 422 West. The length of this detour is approximately eight miles.

This project includes full ramp replacements which includes milling of existing wearing courses, patching, paving, leveling, binder and wearing courses.

Contractor Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, NC will be completing this $15.9 million resurfacing project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

The closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###