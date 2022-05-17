Route 96 Bridge Replacement over Tar Water Creek Begins

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Kukurin Contracting, Inc., of Export, PA, will start work Monday, May 23, on a project to replace the structure that carries Route 96 over Tar Water Creek in Londonderry Township, Bedford County.

On Monday, the contractor will reduce the bridge to half-width and will install temporary signals to maintain a single lane of traffic.

The proposed work on this bridge includes roadway widening, minor roadway approach work, drainage and guiderail upgrades, as well as any miscellaneous construction.

Overall work on this $3.6 million project, includes the replacement of four bridges over two construction seasons, two will be completed this season and two will be completed next season. All work for this season is expected to be completed by October 30, 2022, with an overall project completion date of October 2023. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

