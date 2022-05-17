MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Summit - Carving Blueprints for the New Normal
Assembling instrumental business leaders & upcoming executives to discuss transformative strategies for sustainable growth and development!PUNE, MH, INDIA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long gone are the days where monetizing a certain skill would get your far enough. In today’s blisteringly fast-paced world where innovations are close to obsolete months after creation, a multi-faceted skill set is paramount to take the helm of an organization and steer it through the roughest waters.
Challenges lie around the corner, ready to blindside the unprepared & having the ability to anticipate, foresee & plan for long term stability, growth and development is what separates the elite from the rest of the field.
Learning as we all know is a life-long process and experience is truly the biggest teacher of them all. Pull up a chair & sit across from some of the most tenacious, battle-hardened executives across the globe at the MARKETSANDMARKETS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICE SUMMIT on the 23rd & 24th of June at New York, USA. Articulate in their vision & diligent in execution, these women & men have firmly held and successfully delivered on the responsibility to guide some of the biggest companies to greater heights.
Faced with the new normal of a post-pandemic world and its rapidly evolving workflows, disruptive technologies threaten to leave behind those who fail to adapt. Strategizing in today’s economy requires a robust framework of planning to adjust for and overcome novel challenges.
With an aim to promote a smooth dispersion of knowledge amongst the up-and-coming business leaders of tomorrow, the MarketsandMarkets CSO Summit looks to create a mutually beneficial & transformative environment for a collection of driven individuals.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Identifying & balancing the correct strategy in the face of disruptions.
• How to synchronize budgetary, strategic & performance planning.
• Setting quantitative measures of success for strategic initiatives.
• Addressing sustainability in strategy.
• Strategic considerations and tactical actions for continuous growth.
• Identifying growth strategies & channels.
• Positioning for impact in the digital era.
• Systematic mechanism to adapt strategy to changes in external & internal environments.
• International expansion strategies.
• Becoming a trusted advisor to the CEO & the board.
PANEL DISCUSSIONS:
• Growing during the pandemic - Navigating current challenges and developing long term opportunities.
• How to strategize for the future whilst facing uncertainty and volatility.
• 80:20 to 20:80 – The new management framework to enable sustainable growth.
A GLIMPSE OF OUR ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer, Kofax
• Chip Strange, Chief Strategy Officer, Ookla
• Sanjay Tripathi, Vice President – Portfolio, Strategy & Business Development, IBM
• John Miller, Director – Product Management, Domo, Inc
• Nanette Oddo, Chief Executive Officer, Truveris
• Shinji Sandy Kimura, Chief Strategy Officer, Rakuten
• Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal AI
• Eli Weiss, Chief Strategy Officer, Chefman
• Paul Santilli. Chief Operation Officer, ALT Technologies
• Marc Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer, First Onsite
