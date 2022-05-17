Statement from Councilmember Will Jawando on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

MARYLAND, May 17 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2022—Councilmember Will Jawando issued the following statement following his positive COVID-19 test result:

“Yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I am currently isolating in accordance with CDC guidance and will continue to work remotely.

“I encourage all eligible Montgomery County residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted to best protect themselves and their loved ones against this virus.”

