Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,553 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Councilmember Will Jawando on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

MARYLAND, May 17 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2022—Councilmember Will Jawando issued the following statement following his positive COVID-19 test result:

“Yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I am currently isolating in accordance with CDC guidance and will continue to work remotely.

“I encourage all eligible Montgomery County residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted to best protect themselves and their loved ones against this virus.”

# # #

Release ID: 22-204 Media Contact: Cecily Thorne, 240-777-7972

You just read:

Statement from Councilmember Will Jawando on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.