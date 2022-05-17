Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,472 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam Blockchain Association makes debut

VIETNAM, May 17 -  

Chairman of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association Hoàng Văn Huây (right) at the debut ceremony on Tuesday.  — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Blockchain Association was launched in the capital city on Tuesday, the first official legal entity specialising in the field of blockchain technology.

The association will gather blockchain research and application enthusiasts throughout Việt Nam. It aims to promote the nation's digital economy in other to mark Việt Nam’s position on the world technology map. 

Among the association's tasks include expanding relationships with blockchain organisations and communities around the world and creating favourable condition for members to share experiences and resources to research, test, apply, deploy and trade blockchain technology in accordance with Vietnamese law.  Attracting investment for the operation of the blockchain industry and focusing on training and developing digital human resources are other ones. 

The Việt Nam Blockchain Association was committed to making contributions to raising community awareness and advising on the development of legal corridors, standards and regulations in the application and development of products and services on the blockchain technology platform, said Hoàng Văn Huây, chairman of the association said at the first congress on Monday. 

Việt Nam has been focusing on researching and applying blockchain, a form of data storage and transmission technology using encryption. The association has been established under Decision No 343/QĐ-BNV of the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

Due to its transparency in data sharing, high confidentiality and trustworthiness, blockchain is being used in many industries such as finance, logistics and retail.

At the same time, the State has supported the development of blockchain technology applications in socio-economic fields, in which pilot priority is given to businesses deploying feasible blockchain projects, bringing benefits to society. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam Blockchain Association makes debut

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.