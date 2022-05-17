Việt Nam Blockchain Association makes debut

VIETNAM, May 17 -

Chairman of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association Hoàng Văn Huây (right) at the debut ceremony on Tuesday. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Blockchain Association was launched in the capital city on Tuesday, the first official legal entity specialising in the field of blockchain technology.

The association will gather blockchain research and application enthusiasts throughout Việt Nam. It aims to promote the nation's digital economy in other to mark Việt Nam’s position on the world technology map.

Among the association's tasks include expanding relationships with blockchain organisations and communities around the world and creating favourable condition for members to share experiences and resources to research, test, apply, deploy and trade blockchain technology in accordance with Vietnamese law. Attracting investment for the operation of the blockchain industry and focusing on training and developing digital human resources are other ones.

The Việt Nam Blockchain Association was committed to making contributions to raising community awareness and advising on the development of legal corridors, standards and regulations in the application and development of products and services on the blockchain technology platform, said Hoàng Văn Huây, chairman of the association said at the first congress on Monday.

Việt Nam has been focusing on researching and applying blockchain, a form of data storage and transmission technology using encryption. The association has been established under Decision No 343/QĐ-BNV of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Due to its transparency in data sharing, high confidentiality and trustworthiness, blockchain is being used in many industries such as finance, logistics and retail.

At the same time, the State has supported the development of blockchain technology applications in socio-economic fields, in which pilot priority is given to businesses deploying feasible blockchain projects, bringing benefits to society. — VNS