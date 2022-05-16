Submit Release
The Government fast-tracks imports of electronic devices and equipment into Russia

RUSSIA, May 16 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a resolution that fast-tracks imports of electronic devices into Russia in 2022. This decision will prevent shortages of such goods on the domestic market due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by unfriendly states.

The provisions of the new resolution are about the notification of the specified equipment. This is a special document that is required for all electronic devices that support cryptographic capabilities or encryption in any way. In particular, these include smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, microcircuits, and walkie-talkies.

In order to receive a notification for the import of such devices or equipment into Russia, the producer must apply to the authorised organisation: the Centre for Licensing, Certification and Protection of State Secrets of the Russian Federal Security Service.

This new resolution allows registration of notification by industry associations, including the Association of Electronics Developers and Manufacturers, as well as the Association of Computer and Information Technology Enterprises. Now they can also issue special permits.

Another innovation is that the requirement to provide customs authorities with information on the notification of equipment imported into the country is excluded if such devices are components for the industrial production of equipment in Russia.

The main condition is that equipment producers must be included in the list of backbone companies approved by the Government Commission on Enhancing Economic Resilience.

