Advantary LLC Announces Advantary Capital Partners, Private Equity Investor
Advantary Capital Partners (ACP), marks the expansion into the private equity market for companies with $10M-$150M of revenues and $5M-$45M EBITDA.
Connecting these companies with right-sized partnerships along with capital and expertise is a distinguishing element of our approach.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary LLC Announced today Advantary Capital Partners (ACP), its private equity division focused on sector-agnostic investments in companies valued from $10M to $150M. ACP teams with leading family offices, multi-family offices, and private equity funds to bring experienced long-term capital to our portfolio companies.
— Scott Harrington, Advantary, Partner
“ACP brings a best-in-class operating team to help drive durable stakeholder value with our network of investors,” said Stephen Kuhn, Founder and Managing Partner of ACP. “ACP focuses on businesses with stable cash flow that we believe have a high potential to benefit from our operational and strategic support to unlock growth. ACP is already actively working with a number of investment targets who fit our thesis.”
Advantary Capital Partners is a perfect complement to the Advantary Services Group (ASG), which is on target to double our number of engagements for the third year in a row. Our team of operating partners forms the ASG, which brings particular strength in:
• Growth and operations
• Strategic partnerships
• Digital transformation, including data, analytics, AI, and machine learning
• Sales management and customer engagement
“We see companies with incredible ambition grow, but a need for both capital and specialized shared services in order to execute with speed. ACP now delivers both,” said Tim Kapp, Partner at ACP and lead for the Digital Transformation practice.
Advantary Capital Partners starts with deep relationships with many growing companies. “Connecting these companies with right-sized partnerships along with capital and expertise is a distinguishing element of our approach,” added Scott Harrington, Partner.
ACP is more than merely a source of debt and equity capital. “Advantary Capital Partners helps companies grow revenues, optimize operations and expand their partnership opportunities with decades of experience and proven success,” said Angel Orrantia, Partner in the Finance practice.
About Advantary Capital Partners
Advantary Capital Partners (ACP) invests in traditional buyouts, management buyouts, and rollups where the firm believes its expertise can drive transformation that unlocks the potential of great companies. ACP is committed to a long-term investment approach. This allows ACP and its management teams to focus on the actions necessary to create, drive and maximize sustainable long-term value. ACP’s team of extraordinary operating partners and advisors have deep operating, execution, turnaround, and investment experience, and leverages these skills for its portfolio and for select non-portfolio companies.
