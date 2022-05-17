Cullman Business Celebrates Expansion With Grand Re-Opening Event
From humble beginnings in a tiny storefront, Jeweler’s Cut Pawn is now the area’s most trusted pawnshop
Now, we have the space we need to grow and better serve our customers.”CULLMAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Bryan and Jennifer Collins decided to apply their knowledge of fine jewelry to launch a business, one of their first considerations was the location. Having moved around all over the South, they both had particular ideas about where they'd lay down roots and set about the task of finding the perfect southern town. They found it in Cullman, Alabama. "It's a wonderful small town that felt like home from the moment we moved here," Jennifer shares.
— Bryan Collins
Their pawnshop, Jeweler's Cut, started with a tiny storefront of approximately 1,500 square feet in July 2017, but recently took over the building that previously housed Handy TV & Appliance located at 1802 2nd Avenue. "Now, we have the space we need to grow and better serve our customers," Bryan explains, "with plenty of convenient parking in the front and back of the store."
After acquiring the building in September, they made significant improvements to the showroom, adding showcases and shelves where they display an extensive inventory of fine jewelry, firearms, coins and bullion, instruments, tools and equipment, and more. The building improvements are designed to help them better serve their loyal customers while also growing their business.
They recently celebrated with a Grand Opening event featuring deals, discounts, giveaways, prizes, and refreshments that drew customers and visitors from the area. They also launched a partnership with Cullman Caring for Kids with a canned foods donation as well as a cash donation. "We are excited to partner with Jeweler's Cut and appreciate their support," shared Steven Sutter, who leads the organization. The CCK Mission is "to see the next generation loved, encouraged, physically and emotionally prepared to face life, and that they feel wanted and needed in their world. To accomplish our dream we must stop the cycle of abuse and neglect, by putting love in their hearts, food in their stomach, and smiles on their faces."
"Cullman Caring for Kids is a perfect partner for us because they serve the community that we love," Bryan said, "so we're looking forward to supporting them for a long time and are grateful to the customers who contributed to our canned food drive.
Dozens of new faces joined their loyal customers to celebrate the new location of the most trusted pawnshop in Cullman. Jeweler's Cut buys, sells, pawns, and trades merchandise ranging from fine jewelry, tools, and firearms, to coins, instruments, and more. Their regular business hours are 9am until 6pm Monday through Friday and 9 am until 4 pm on Saturdays. More information is available at www.jewelerscutpawn.com or at (256) 620-5803.
