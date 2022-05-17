Event Launch - Pre Filled Syringes San Francisco Conference

SAE Media Group’s 3rd Annual Conference Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco September 19 - 20, 2022 | San Francisco, CA, USA

http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/PR1

The pre-filled syringes industry is growing at an exponential rate with innovations in parenteral delivery device development to aid self-administration and deliver biologics, high concentration, and large-volume drug products.

This year’s conference will be assessing the latest developments in new technologies for next generation device design, including computational simulation approaches forming the digital revolution of devices design. Furthermore, the latest advances in digital combination product development will be explored through the lens of lifecycle management and user-centric combination products. Leading experts from big pharma will be presenting case studies on recent advances in platform approaches in drug delivery devices and smart devices, while a panel discussion will explore the emerging opportunities of platforms for injectable devices. With recent developments in industry regulations and guidance, the 2022 agenda will give an international insight into the global regulatory environment and leading FDA representatives will address the key standards to be aware of in injectable device development.

Over recent years we have seen the need for injectable devices to adapt to novel therapeutics. Our expert industry thought leaders will present case studies and updates to the industry’s approach to injectable delivery for novel drug products. Furthermore, our speakers will be assessing the key considerations for primary packaging and CMC approaches to injectable device development.

The two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Benefits of Attending:

• Delve into the latest technologies and digital revolution for drug delivery device design

• Explore approaches to advanced platforms for combination products and injectable delivery

• Engage in international insights to the pre-filled syringes landscape and harmonization

• Hear from industry leaders on evolving injectable delivery devices for novel therapeutics

• Assess developments in primary packaging and CMC considerations for injectable devices

Who should attend:

• Drug-delivery developers

• Medical Device Engineers

• Primary Packaging material designers

• Secondary packagers

• Smart device developers

• Training device developers

• Device-safety solution providers

• Drug developers

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.