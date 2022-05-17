Ubunye’s hybrid partner onboarding offering creating waves

Ubunye creating waves in digital transformation

In a world first, Ubunye is offering its partners access to unlimited software licences for resale.

We wanted to create waves by creating something that has never been done, causing disruption in the marketplace, while at the same time propelling sales.” — Ubunye’s founder and CEO, Rene Brunt

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brunt says his main goal is to propel the world into digital transformation. “The importance of this journey has been underlined by the pandemic and ensuing growth of work from home. The world is changing and we really need to move forward into digital transformation – and help our partners and customers to do the same.”

Introducing the hybrid licence

Immgart Crous, Ubunye’s head of business development for Africa, says: “Our aim has always been to drive digital transformation and to take customers on their digital migration journey, which is why we introduced this unique hybrid partner onboarding opportunity. We looked at the current economic climate and realised there was a need for a lower cost solution that would help to improve sales.

Crous works closely with existing partners, not only in Africa but also other countries globally. She will work to bring new partners on board with this exciting new hybrid model, while also introducing it to existing partners. “We wanted to create a unique software licence structure. Our hybrid licence is a unique combination of specific products resulting in an end-to-end solution – from authentication to document management solutions (DMS), with unlimited concurrent users and unlimited licences. The solution incorporates the Aivika document capture and workflow solution with our unique OCR engine and the DocVolante DMS. It encapsulates capture, process and store as an end-to-end solution with intelligence around that.”

The new subscription model is available to new and existing partners for a monthly fee – or a once-off annual fee – and gives partners access to unlimited Ubunye hybrid licences for resale.

Brunt explains: “The benefit is that partners can give the licence away to end-users, or they can resell it at a more affordable price. Most partners will give the first licence away free of charge, then if the customer wants additional users, they can upsell.

“It also gives new partners the opportunity to cross-sell into competitive market segments, while also enabling them to increase their footprint into the SME market. They can approach any customer and offer them a low-cost solution. The objective is to drive sales for our partners as well.”

The implementation

Charlene Jacobs, a senior software sales representative at Ubunye, says: “Not only is this a differentiator for Ubunye, but for the world. The solution can be unpacked into any vertical market, so it’s an easy solution to sell and support, regardless of where in the world the customer is located. We have partners globally in over 60 countries and this solution enables them to support their customers on their digitisation journeys.”

Jacobs joined the team to target the direct sales market. She comes from a strong partnership background and is hoping to bring some of her previous partners on board. Jacobs collaborates closely with Crous to onboard new partners and envisions lots of growth in the future.

“Partners that join our programme get access to our existing partner portal, which provides them with additional marketing and training material, to ensure they have the necessary tools to succeed. Certification occurs on completion of the partner training programme. Over and above that, partners have access to Ubunye’s own technical support team.

“We have a very structured way of presenting this hybrid model to partners and are offering training both at our premises and onsite at our partners. We conducted extensive market research that’s impacting how we conduct the sessions and how we present the training,” says Brunt.

Partners wishing to sign up for this offering can do so via the Hybrid Onboarding Partner Portal: https://ubunye.com/Explore/partnersignup/hybridpartner

Ubunye’s range of products can be viewed here:

https://ubunye.com/Explore/ProductsPortal

The 2022 hybrid licence brochure can be accessed here:

https://ubunye.cld.bz/UBUNYE-Hybrid-License-Brochure-2022

This piece is brought to you by ITWeb Business Technology Media company, one of Ubunye's preferred online media partners