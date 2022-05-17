Environmental Risk and PFAS Litigation Conference Features Country’s Top Experts
Perrin Conferences to host in-person Environmental Risk and PFAS Litigation Conference on June 14, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.
Legal and regulatory developments in PFAS along with scientific and technology advances are top-of-mind for this year’s conference.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences in-person Environmental Risk and PFAS Litigation Conference will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. The event’s speakers include prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, insurance professionals, and environmental experts.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
The co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Audrey O. Anyaele, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Jersey City, NJ
• Cindy Hunter, Underwriting Officer & Claims Liaison, Hartford Global Specialty – Environmental, The Hartford, New York, NY
• Adam H. Love, Ph.D., Vice President/Principal Scientist, Roux, Oakland, CA
Trending topics for this year’s conference include:
• Rough Justice – Superfund Allocations and Forensics
• Tech Talk: Cutting Edge Cleanup Technologies
• PFAS Products Liability Crystal Ball- When Will It Begin and What Needs to Happen?
• Bitcoin: A True Emerging Environmental Area of Concern
• Stay on Current Environmental Justice
• PFAS Persuasion – Moving Clients Away from the Use of PFAS
• Construction Related Mold
Perrin Conferences is offering half price registration for young attorneys practicing for 10 years or less. If you qualify, please use promo code YAENV22 at registration. Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit is available for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster credit is pending in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. Please note, there will be no partial credit awarded for CE credit – the full conference must be attended to earn credit.
For more details, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
