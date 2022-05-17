Several Roads Remain Closed in Venango County

​Three state-owned roadways in Venango County remain closed following yesterday's storm.

Portions of the following roadways remain closed: Cooperstown Road (Route 4020), Sugarcreek Drive (Route 4010), and President Road (Route 2023).

Downed trees and utility lines must be cleared before the roadway can be reopened, which is expected to happen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

