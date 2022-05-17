Global Oxygen Scavenger Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the oxygen scavenger market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oxygen market size is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the global oxygen scavenger market growth going forward.

The oxygen scavengers market consists of sales of oxygen scavengers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce or completely remove oxygen in fluids and enclosed spaces to stop oxygen-induced corrosion. Oxygen scavengers are chemical substances that are also called oxygen absorbers. Oxygen scavengers increase the period of service life of the components under protection.

Global Oxygen Scavenger Market Trends

The introduction of new oxygen scavenger additives for polyester packaging has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oxygen scavenger market. Major companies operating in the oxygen scavenger are focused on developing new additives for polyester packaging to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position. For instance, Clariant, a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company launched CESA ProTect, a new line of patent-protected oxygen scavenger additive masterbatches. The novel additive masterbatch's main target market is monolayer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging, but it could also be useful for other polyester-based materials. CESA ProTect masterbatch can hold less than 1ppm oxygen levels for more than 18 months. It is suitable for refrigerated products and cold chain distribution.

Global Oxygen Scavenger Market Segments

The global oxygen scavenger market is segmented:

By Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

By Composition: Organic, Inorganic

By Form: Sachets, Canisters, Bottle Caps And Labels, OS Films And Pet Bottles, Liquid, Powder

By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil And Gas, Chemical, Pulp And Paper

By Geography: The global oxygen scavenger market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oxygen scavenger market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oxygen scavenger market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The oxygen scavenger market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., BASF SE, Clariant, Ecolab, Accepta Ltd., Arkema Group, Eastman Chemical Company, PolyOne Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lonza, Aditya Birla Chemicals, ESSECO UK LIMITED, Kuraray Co. Ltd., MCC Chemicals, DOW Chemical Company, Conventya Inc., and Chemco Industries Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

