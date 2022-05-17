Coating Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 7% Through 2026

Coating Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coating equipment market size is expected to reach $26.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing demand for electric vehicles will drive the growth of the coating equipment market going forward.

The coating equipment market consists of sales of coating equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the application of the coating on a substrate. Coating equipment is used to coat machines, tools, instruments, and other items or articles that are intended for specific functions, services, purposes, or activities in order to protect them from corrosion or degradation and to extend their life span with lower maintenance and parts replacement costs.

Global Coating Equipment Market Trends

The strategic agreements between coating equipment manufacturers and end-use industry players have emerged as a major trend impacting the market. According to the coating equipment market research, major companies operating in the coating equipment sector are focused on strategic agreements to strengthen their position. Moreover, in October 2021, Michelman, a US-based chemical company has formed a partnership with CMS Industrial Technologies LLC, a US-based equipment supplier to manufacture coating equipment such as rod coaters, press rod coaters, blade coaters, spray coaters, and slide-angle testers. CMS will also provide engineering, replacement parts, and support.

Global Coating Equipment Market Segments

The global coating equipment market report is segmented:

By Coating Type: Powder Coating Equipment, Liquid Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

By Material Type: Polyester, Polyurethane, Acrylic, PVC, Epoxy, Silicon

By Application: Brushed, Dipped Or Sprayed, Diffusion, Laser Processing, Plating, Thermal Spray, Vapor Deposition

By End Use Industry: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace, Industrial, Building And Construction, Marine, Electricals And Electronics, Other End Users

By Geography: The global coating equipment market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coating equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global coating equipment market, coating equipment market share, coating equipment global market segments and geographies, coating equipment market players, coating equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The coating equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IHI Corporation, Nordson Corporation, OC Oerlikon Management AG, SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Graco Inc, ANEST IWATA Corporation, Bühler AG, ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION, Wagner GmbH, Carlisle Companies, Exel Industries, PVD Products Inc, Miba AG, Semicore Equipment Inc, Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co.Ltd, Oxford Instruments, AJA INTERNATIONAL, Picosun Oy, CVD Equipment Corporation, ULVAC, T-M VACUUM PRODUCTS INC, Blösch AG, KOLZER SRL, Fujimi Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Gema USA Inc, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

