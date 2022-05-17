Pharmacovigilance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmacovigilance market size is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2021 to $6.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. As per TBRC’s pharmacovigilance market research the market is expected to reach $10.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The growing incidences of adverse drug reactions are expected to propel the global pharmacovigilance market growth going forward.

The pharmacovigilance market consists of sales of pharmacovigilance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that collect, assess, and distribute drug safety and efficiency data. Pharmacovigilance is the science and practice of monitoring approved pharmaceuticals and experimental products prior to their approval for use in order to discover, evaluate, assess, and avoid adverse drug and vaccination effects and problems.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmacovigilance market. Many companies operating in the pharmacovigilance sector are adopting advanced technological solutions such as Artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce cycle time, enriched quality and accuracy, scalable and futuristic solutions, improved productivity, and better compliance.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Segments

By Type: Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining

By Service Provider: In-House, Contract Outsourcing

By Process Flow: Case Data Management, Signal Detection, Risk Management System

By Clinical Trial Phases: Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

By End User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

By Geography: The global pharmacovigilance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmacovigilance global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the pharmacovigilance global market, pharmacovigilance global market share, pharmacovigilance global market segments and geographies, pharmacovigilance global market trends, pharmacovigilance global market players, pharmacovigilance global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharmacovigilance market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accenture, Cognizant, Labcorp Drug Development, IQVIA, IQVIA, Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica Inc., Clinquest Inc., ITClinical, TAKE Solutions Limited, United BioSource LLC, Wipro Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Linical Americas, iMEDGlobal, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, Ecron Acunova Limited, and Sanofi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

